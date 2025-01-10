TCS to Adani Wilmar: 7 stocks to watch on Friday, January 10

Business
The company's profit increased to ₹12,380 crore in December quarter. However, company's revenue decreased to ₹63,973 crore, compared to ₹64,259 crore in the September 2024 quarter
Profit in Q3 of FY2025 fell 13.3% to ₹199 crore, compared to ₹229.4 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. The company's revenue also declined by 1.7%
Adani Rupa promoter Adani Commodities LLP will sell a 13.5% stake (17.54 crore shares) in the company. There will also be a green shoe option to sell a 6.5% stake in the OFS
The company informed the exchange that the 6th Scorpene class submarine, Vaghsheer, has been delivered to the Indian Navy. It will be inducted into the Navy as INS Vaghsheer
Indian Overseas Bank has invited expressions of interest from asset reconstruction companies for the sale of 46 non-performing asset (NPA) accounts valued at ₹11,500 crore
In its December quarter business update, company stated its plan to open 18 to 20 new showrooms this year. The company's Q3 sales exceeded ₹2,000 crore, with revenue growth of 22%
The company will invest ₹558 crore to set up a BOPET manufacturing plant in India. On Thursday, January 9th, the share closed at ₹1,356.20, down 3.44%
