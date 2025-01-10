Business

Top 8 stocks to buy for strong future: HUL, ITC, ICICI Bank

1. HUL Share Price Target

Nomura gives a buy rating for Hindustan Unilever Limited with a target price of Rs 3,100, a 27% upside.

2. Marico Share Price Target

Nomura recommends Marico with a target price of Rs 760, suggesting a potential 14% upside.

3. ITC Share Price Target

Nomura recommends buying ITC with a target price of Rs 544, indicating a potential 20% return.

4. ICICI Bank Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,550, roughly 30% higher than the current price.

5. Oberoi Realty Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Oberoi Realty with a target of Rs 2,694, a potential 20% upside.

6. Varun Beverages Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan gives a buy rating to Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 750, about 24% higher.

7. Godrej Consumer Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,675, approximately 42% higher.

Note

Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

