Business
Nomura gives a buy rating for Hindustan Unilever Limited with a target price of Rs 3,100, a 27% upside.
Nomura recommends Marico with a target price of Rs 760, suggesting a potential 14% upside.
Nomura recommends buying ITC with a target price of Rs 544, indicating a potential 20% return.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,550, roughly 30% higher than the current price.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Oberoi Realty with a target of Rs 2,694, a potential 20% upside.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan gives a buy rating to Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 750, about 24% higher.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,675, approximately 42% higher.
Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
Gold price RISES on January 10: Check 22k. 24k rates for today
TCS to Adani Wilmar: 7 stocks to watch on Friday, January 10
Stock Market UPDATE: THIS penny stock is set to make investor's rich
Apple to Google: 10 top companies by earnings in 2024