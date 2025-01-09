Stock Market UPDATE: THIS penny stock is set to make investor's rich

Business
OK Play India Ltd shares opened at ₹18.35 compared to previous day's close of ₹17.51 Thursday, January 9, 2025. Stock continued to rise and locked at the upper circuit of ₹18.38
OK Play India Ltd manufactures and sells plastic molding technology and related products. Its market cap is ₹500 crore
The company specializes in rotational molding technology. It was founded in 1988 and is one of the top companies in the plastic and automotive industries
OK Play India Ltd also manufactures children's play and educational products, as well as automotive components, fuel tanks, cabin parts, and auto accessories
As per exchange filings, promoters held a 50.35% stake as of December 2024, with 35.42% pledged. Pledged shares have decreased significantly compared to 73.8% in September
FII stake in the company has been steadily declining: 19.95% in December 2023, 19.64% in March 2024, 19.03% in June 2024, 18.14% in September 2024, and 8.28% in December 2024
Domestic institutional investors have significantly increased their stake in this stock, rising from 0.02% in September 2024 to 6.29% in December 2024
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
