Stock Market UPDATE: THIS penny stock is set to make investor's rich

Penny stock hits upper circuit

OK Play India Ltd shares opened at ₹18.35 compared to previous day's close of ₹17.51 Thursday, January 9, 2025. Stock continued to rise and locked at the upper circuit of ₹18.38

What does the company do?

OK Play India Ltd manufactures and sells plastic molding technology and related products. Its market cap is ₹500 crore

When was OK Play India Ltd founded?

The company specializes in rotational molding technology. It was founded in 1988 and is one of the top companies in the plastic and automotive industries

The company also makes kids' products

OK Play India Ltd also manufactures children's play and educational products, as well as automotive components, fuel tanks, cabin parts, and auto accessories

Stake in OK Play India Ltd

As per exchange filings, promoters held a 50.35% stake as of December 2024, with 35.42% pledged. Pledged shares have decreased significantly compared to 73.8% in September

FIIs in OK Play India Ltd

FII stake in the company has been steadily declining: 19.95% in December 2023, 19.64% in March 2024, 19.03% in June 2024, 18.14% in September 2024, and 8.28% in December 2024

DIIs in OK Play India Ltd

Domestic institutional investors have significantly increased their stake in this stock, rising from 0.02% in September 2024 to 6.29% in December 2024

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

