Business

Ladli Behna Yojana: Mohan Yadav govt remove 1.63 lakh women from list

When will the Ladli Behna installment arrive?

The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to send the 20th installment for January under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.

Disappointing News for Ladli Behna Beneficiaries

According to media reports, the government is preparing to remove the names of about 1.63 lakh women from the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.

Over 1.5 Lakh Women May Lose Benefits

It is being reported that more than 1.5 lakh women will not receive the installment of Rs 1250 in January. Their names are going to be removed from the list.

These Women Declared Ineligible

According to media reports, the Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Department has also declared these women over 60 years of age ineligible.

Funds Disbursed by MP Government So Far

According to government data, the Madhya Pradesh government has so far given Rs 19212 crore to 1.29 crore Ladli Behna beneficiaries in 19 installments.

Expenditure on This Scheme

The MP government has allocated Rs 1000 crore for the Ladli Behna Yojana in the 2023-24 budget. Rs 61,890.84 crore will be spent on this scheme in 5 years.

When Was the First Installment Released?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan started this scheme before the assembly elections. Applications started being filled from March 25, 2023.

'Government Wants to Discontinue This Scheme'

Former Congress CM Kamal Nath has alleged that the government wants to discontinue this scheme, hence it is taking such steps.

SRF, Parsharti to Tyroon Tea: Top 10 gainer stocks of TODAY

Indigo to GMR Airport: 3 Bullish stocks to investment for great return

Gold price INCREASES on January 09: Check 24k rates in your city

Tata Motors to TCS: 9 Stocks to watch on January 9, 2025