Ladli Behna Yojana: Mohan Yadav govt remove 1.63 lakh women from list

The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to send the 20th installment for January under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.
According to media reports, the government is preparing to remove the names of about 1.63 lakh women from the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.
It is being reported that more than 1.5 lakh women will not receive the installment of Rs 1250 in January. Their names are going to be removed from the list.
According to media reports, the Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Department has also declared these women over 60 years of age ineligible.
According to government data, the Madhya Pradesh government has so far given Rs 19212 crore to 1.29 crore Ladli Behna beneficiaries in 19 installments.
The MP government has allocated Rs 1000 crore for the Ladli Behna Yojana in the 2023-24 budget. Rs 61,890.84 crore will be spent on this scheme in 5 years.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan started this scheme before the assembly elections. Applications started being filled from March 25, 2023.
Former Congress CM Kamal Nath has alleged that the government wants to discontinue this scheme, hence it is taking such steps.
