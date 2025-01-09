Business

SRF, Parsharti to Tyroon Tea: Top 10 gainer stocks of TODAY

1- Parsharti Investment Share Price

Increase - 20%

Current Price - ₹82.11

2- Tyroon Tea Share Price

Increase - 14.90%

Current Price - ₹160.90

3- Sulabh Engineer Share Price

Increase - 14.40%

Current Price - ₹5.65

4- Mangalam Global Share Price

Increase - 12.95%

Current Price - ₹32.70

5- SRF Share Price

Increase - 12.31%

Current Price - ₹2640.20

6- GTPL Hathway Share Price

Increase - 11.30%

Current Price - ₹150.36

7- Parker Agrochem Share Price

Increase - 10.90%

Current Price - ₹18.39

8- Yuken India Share Price

Increase - 10.86%

Current Price - ₹1110.00

9- Bemco Hydraulic Share Price

Increase - 9.95%

Current Price - ₹1500.00

10- Magna Electro Share Price

Increase - 10.00%

Current Price - ₹1089.00

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

