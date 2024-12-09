IRFC to HAL: 15 stocks with target and stop-loss for short-term gains

Business
IDBI Capital Research recommends buying NMDC shares for 7-9 days with a target price of ₹253 and a stop-loss of ₹232.
Religare Broking recommends buying Hindustan Petroleum shares for 5-7 days with a target price of ₹412 and a stop-loss of ₹383.
HDFC Securities is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon, giving a 10-day target of ₹289 and a stop-loss of ₹255.
IDBI Capital is bullish on Voltas, recommending a buy within 7-9 days with a target of ₹1,800 and stop-loss of ₹1,654.
Nirmal Bang recommends buying Dhanlaxmi Bank with a 1-2 day target of ₹43 and a stop-loss of ₹36.5.
IDBI Capital recommends buying Varun Beverages for 2-5 days with a target of ₹670 and a stop-loss of ₹626.
IIFL Capital recommends investing in NCC with a 6-day target of ₹332 and a stop-loss of ₹315.
Axis Direct recommends buying DLF for 15 days with a target of ₹912 and a stop-loss of ₹840.
Axis Direct recommends buying Vedanta within a 15-day timeframe, setting a target price of ₹520 and a stop-loss at ₹496.
Axis Direct picks IRFC with a 15-day target of ₹168 and a stop-loss of ₹152.
Axis Direct recommends buying JSW Energy, giving a 15-day target of ₹710 and a stop-loss of ₹665.
ICICI Securities recommends buying HAL with a target price of ₹4,800.
ICICI Securities recommends buying BEL with a target price of ₹345.
ICICI Securities recommends buying Astra Microwave with a target price of ₹970.
Axis Direct recommends investing in Triveni Turbine with a 15-day target of ₹786 and a stop-loss of ₹739.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
