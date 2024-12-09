Business

IRFC to HAL: 15 stocks with target and stop-loss for short-term gains

1. NMDC Share Price Target

IDBI Capital Research recommends buying NMDC shares for 7-9 days with a target price of ₹253 and a stop-loss of ₹232.

2. Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Target

Religare Broking recommends buying Hindustan Petroleum shares for 5-7 days with a target price of ₹412 and a stop-loss of ₹383.

3. Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Target

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon, giving a 10-day target of ₹289 and a stop-loss of ₹255.

4. VOLTAS Share Price Target

IDBI Capital is bullish on Voltas, recommending a buy within 7-9 days with a target of ₹1,800 and stop-loss of ₹1,654.

5. Dhanlaxmi Bank Share Price Target

Nirmal Bang recommends buying Dhanlaxmi Bank with a 1-2 day target of ₹43 and a stop-loss of ₹36.5.

6. Varun Beverages Share Price Target

IDBI Capital recommends buying Varun Beverages for 2-5 days with a target of ₹670 and a stop-loss of ₹626.

7. NCC Share Price Target

IIFL Capital recommends investing in NCC with a 6-day target of ₹332 and a stop-loss of ₹315.

8. DLF Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying DLF for 15 days with a target of ₹912 and a stop-loss of ₹840.

9. Vedanta Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Vedanta within a 15-day timeframe, setting a target price of ₹520 and a stop-loss at ₹496.

10. IRFC Share Price Target

Axis Direct picks IRFC with a 15-day target of ₹168 and a stop-loss of ₹152.

11. JSW Energy Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying JSW Energy, giving a 15-day target of ₹710 and a stop-loss of ₹665.

12. HAL Share Price Target

ICICI Securities recommends buying HAL with a target price of ₹4,800.

13. BEL Share Price Target

ICICI Securities recommends buying BEL with a target price of ₹345.

14. Astra Microwave Share Price Target

ICICI Securities recommends buying Astra Microwave with a target price of ₹970.

15. Triveni Turbine Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends investing in Triveni Turbine with a 15-day target of ₹786 and a stop-loss of ₹739.

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

Paytm to EaseMyTrip: Stocks to watch on December 9, 2024

Reliance Industries to LIC to SBI-India's Top 10 Richest Companies

Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, Sai Life Science: 9 IPOs opening this week

IRFC to Jindal: Check out top 10 gaining stocks today