Tata Steel to UltraTech: 7 stocks to watch before Christmas 2024

Business
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved UltraTech Cement Limited's acquisition of India Cements Limited (ICL). The deal for a 32.72% stake was struck in July 2024
PSU stock NMDC Limited is issuing bonus shares to investors in a 2:1 ratio. The record date is December 27, 2024
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is splitting its stock. Each share with a face value of Rs. 10 will be split into two shares with a face value of Rs. 5. The record date is December 27
Tata Steel Netherlands may face a 27 million euro fine from Dutch Environmental Services due to emission standard violations at two plants
Mayank Modi, Chief Financial Officer of Indian Railways stock Concord Control Systems, has resigned. The company announced this after market close on Friday
Indian Oil Corporation's board has approved a 657.33 crore investment in a yarn project in Bhadrak, Odisha. The project is a 50:50 joint venture between IOC and MCPI
HR services company TeamLease Services announced on Friday that it is acquiring a stake in TSR Darashaw HR Services and Crystal HR and Security Solutions
