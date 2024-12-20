Business

Hyundai Motor to Infosys: Top 10 stocks to watch on December 20

1. Hyundai Motor India Share

The company informed the exchange that UNSOO KIM has been reappointed as MD for a 3-year term. The share closed at ₹1,785 on December 19

2. Bharti Airtel Share

The company informed the exchange that it has paid a spectrum due of ₹3,626 crore, purchased in 2016. Shares closed at ₹1,599 on December 19

3. Exide Industries Share

Exide Industries announced a deal with Hyundai Motor India for battery production and supply for electric vehicles

4. Infosys Share

IT company Infosys received regulatory approval for its corporate rules adhering to EU data protection authorities. The share closed at ₹1,948 on December 19

5. AU Small Finance Bank Share

RBI approved the appointment of Harun Rashid Khan as part-time chairman for 3 years, starting December 28. The share closed at ₹549.60 on December 19

6. KPI Green Share

KPI Green signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government for a hybrid solar and wind power project in Jaisalmer. The bonus share issue date is set for January 3

7. Servotech Power Systems Share

The company announced its name change to Servotech Renewable Power System. The share closed at ₹168, down 1%, on December 19

8. JK Cement Ltd Share

JK Cement Ltd won the bid for the Mahan coal mine in MP. The share closed at ₹4,580, down 1%, on December 19

9. Accenture Share

Accenture released Q1 results with revenue increasing to $17.7 billion, citing increased demand for AI tools

10. Kalpataru Projects Intl Share

The company announced a board meeting on December 24 to discuss NCD repayment. Shares closed at ₹1,300, down 1%, on December 19

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

