Hyundai Motor to Infosys: Top 10 stocks to watch on December 20

Business
The company informed the exchange that UNSOO KIM has been reappointed as MD for a 3-year term. The share closed at ₹1,785 on December 19
The company informed the exchange that it has paid a spectrum due of ₹3,626 crore, purchased in 2016. Shares closed at ₹1,599 on December 19
Exide Industries announced a deal with Hyundai Motor India for battery production and supply for electric vehicles
IT company Infosys received regulatory approval for its corporate rules adhering to EU data protection authorities. The share closed at ₹1,948 on December 19
RBI approved the appointment of Harun Rashid Khan as part-time chairman for 3 years, starting December 28. The share closed at ₹549.60 on December 19
KPI Green signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government for a hybrid solar and wind power project in Jaisalmer. The bonus share issue date is set for January 3
The company announced its name change to Servotech Renewable Power System. The share closed at ₹168, down 1%, on December 19
JK Cement Ltd won the bid for the Mahan coal mine in MP. The share closed at ₹4,580, down 1%, on December 19
Accenture released Q1 results with revenue increasing to $17.7 billion, citing increased demand for AI tools
The company announced a board meeting on December 24 to discuss NCD repayment. Shares closed at ₹1,300, down 1%, on December 19
