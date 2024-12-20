ONGC to SRF: 7 lucky stocks for New Year 2025

Business
Brokerage firm Nuvama recommends investing in SRF shares, with a target price of ₹2,672. The share closed at ₹2,274 on December 20th.
Brokerage firm JM Financial recommends buying FirstCry shares, with a target price of ₹692. The share closed at ₹625, up 3.11%, on December 20th.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recommends holding Anant Raj shares in your portfolio, with a target price of ₹1,000. The share closed at ₹838 on December 20th.
Motilal Oswal has given a buy rating to Devyani International shares, with a target price of ₹215. The share closed at ₹172.79 on December 20th.
Brokerage firm CLSA recommends investing in ONGC shares, giving it an outperform rating with a target of ₹330. The share closed at ₹237.50 on December 20th.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends buying Godrej Consumer stock, with a one-year target price of ₹1,675. The share closed at ₹1,070 on December 20th.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends investing in Mahindra Logistics shares for one year, with a target of ₹650. The share closed at ₹374.55 on December 20th.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
