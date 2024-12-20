ICICI bank to Godrej: Top 10 stocks to hold for long term in 2025

Business
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends holding ICICI Bank shares for 1 year with a target price of ₹1,500, anticipating good returns
Mirae Asset Sharekhan advises holding Varun Beverages shares for 12 months with a target price of ₹750, about 19% higher than the current price
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends holding Godrej Consumer stock for a year with a 12-month target price of ₹1,675, a 55% increase
Mirae Asset Sharekhan suggests holding Mahindra Logistics shares with a target price of ₹650, approximately 47% higher than the current price
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends holding Ramkrishna Forgings shares for 12 months with a target price of ₹1,111, a 23% increase from the current price
Axis Direct recommends buying Gravita India shares for 15 days with a target price of ₹2,830 and a stop-loss at ₹2,270
Axis Direct suggests investing in United Breweries shares for 15 days with a target price of ₹2,126 and a stop-loss at ₹1,990
Axis Direct advises holding Universal Cables shares for 15 days with a target of ₹940 and a stop-loss at ₹721
Axis Direct recommends buying Linc shares for 15 days with a target price of ₹860 and a stop-loss at ₹760
Axis Direct suggests buying Granules India shares for 15 days with a target price of ₹649 and a stop-loss at ₹585
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
