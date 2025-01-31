Business

IRB Infra to Tata Power: Top 10 stocks to watch on India's Budget Day

1- L&T

Friday's gain - 4.28%

Current Price - ₹3567

2- IRB Infra

Friday's gain - 6.84%

Current Price - ₹57

3- PNC Infratech

Friday's gain - 3.79%

Current Price - ₹319

4- Jupiter Wagons

Friday's gain - 12.6%

Current Price - ₹400

5- KEC International

Friday's gain - 3.48%

Current Price - ₹840

6- Hindustan Unilever

Friday's gain - 2.49%

Current Price - ₹2468

7- Britannia Industries

Friday's gain - 1.07%

Current Price - ₹519

8- Tata Power

Friday's gain - 3.51%

Current Price - ₹364

9- JSW Energy

Friday's gain - 5.12%

Current Price - ₹508

10- Adani Power

Friday's gain - 0.86%

Current Price - ₹513

