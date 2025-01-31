IRFC to Tata Steel: 7 Stocks to buy before budget for potential upside

Business
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends IRFC for positional traders for 5-15 days with a target of ₹152 and a second target of ₹160.
Sharekhan recommends IRCON for 15 days with targets of ₹208 and ₹212. Its 52-week high is ₹351.
Sharekhan recommends Titagarh Rail with targets of ₹1,025 and ₹1,045 and a stop-loss of ₹966.
Axis Direct recommends Tata Steel for positional traders for 15 days with a target of ₹144 and a stop-loss of ₹128.
Axis Direct recommends Kirloskar Brothers for 15 days with a target of ₹2,035 and a stop-loss of ₹1,787.
Axis Direct recommends Bharat Dynamics for 15 days with a target of ₹1,500 and a stop-loss of ₹1,160.
Axis Direct recommends HDFC Life for 15 days with a target of ₹720 and a stop-loss of ₹585.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
