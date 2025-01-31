Business

IRFC to Tata Steel: 7 Stocks to buy before budget for potential upside

1. IRFC Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends IRFC for positional traders for 5-15 days with a target of ₹152 and a second target of ₹160.

2. IRCON Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends IRCON for 15 days with targets of ₹208 and ₹212. Its 52-week high is ₹351.

3. Titagarh Rail Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends Titagarh Rail with targets of ₹1,025 and ₹1,045 and a stop-loss of ₹966.

4. Tata Steel Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends Tata Steel for positional traders for 15 days with a target of ₹144 and a stop-loss of ₹128.

5. Kirloskar Brothers Share Target

Axis Direct recommends Kirloskar Brothers for 15 days with a target of ₹2,035 and a stop-loss of ₹1,787.

6. Bharat Dynamics Share Target

Axis Direct recommends Bharat Dynamics for 15 days with a target of ₹1,500 and a stop-loss of ₹1,160.

7. HDFC Life Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends HDFC Life for 15 days with a target of ₹720 and a stop-loss of ₹585.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment.

India's Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and more

Gold price RISES on January 31: Check 24k rates for TODAY

Hitachi Energy to Agro Phos: Top 10 stocks soaring before budget

Infosys to Voltas: 8 top stocks to watch out on Jan 30