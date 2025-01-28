Business
Brokerage houses are bullish on Tata Steel after its December quarter results. They recommend buying the stock, citing strong consolidated results.
Revenue: ₹53,648 crore, EBITDA: ₹5,903 crore, Net Profit: ₹326 crore, Net Debt: ₹85,800 crore.
Tata Steel shares performed well. As of 2:30 pm, the stock was trading at ₹129.20, up 2.24%.
Morgan Stanley gives Tata Steel an EqualWeight rating with a target price of ₹160, citing the domestic business's key role in growth.
Jefferies recommends buying Tata Steel with a target price of ₹165, about 30% higher than the current price.
JP Morgan also recommends buying Tata Steel, setting a target of ₹155. The brokerage highlights the positive sign of net debt reduction and the company's sound business model.
