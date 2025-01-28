Business

Buy and Hold Tata Steel for Long-Term Gains

Brokerage Firms Bullish on Tata Shares

Brokerage houses are bullish on Tata Steel after its December quarter results. They recommend buying the stock, citing strong consolidated results.

Tata Steel Quarterly Results

Revenue: ₹53,648 crore, EBITDA: ₹5,903 crore, Net Profit: ₹326 crore, Net Debt: ₹85,800 crore.

Tata Steel Share Price Performance

Tata Steel shares performed well. As of 2:30 pm, the stock was trading at ₹129.20, up 2.24%.

Tata Steel Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley gives Tata Steel an EqualWeight rating with a target price of ₹160, citing the domestic business's key role in growth.

Tata Steel Share Price Forecast

Jefferies recommends buying Tata Steel with a target price of ₹165, about 30% higher than the current price.

Tata Steel Share Future Outlook

JP Morgan also recommends buying Tata Steel, setting a target of ₹155. The brokerage highlights the positive sign of net debt reduction and the company's sound business model.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

