SBI, HCL to Max Healthcare: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential

Business
Motilal Oswal recommends buying SBI shares with a target price of ₹950. Currently trading at ₹752, representing a potential upside of 26%.
Motilal Oswal recommends investing in HCL Tech with a target price of ₹2,300. The stock is currently trading around ₹1,711.
Motilal Oswal recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra for the long term, with a target price of ₹3,515, approximately 25% higher than the current price of ₹2,895.75.
Motilal Oswal gives a buy rating to Max Healthcare with a target price of ₹1,380, about 35% higher than the current price of ₹1,030.
Motilal Oswal recommends investing in IPCA Labs with a target price of ₹1,980. This stock could offer long-term returns of up to 37%.
Ventura Securities recommends investing in Bank of Maharashtra with a target price of ₹68, approximately 42% higher than the current price of ₹49.44.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
