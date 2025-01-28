Business

SBI, HCL to Max Healthcare: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential

1. SBI Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends buying SBI shares with a target price of ₹950. Currently trading at ₹752, representing a potential upside of 26%.

2. HCL Tech Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends investing in HCL Tech with a target price of ₹2,300. The stock is currently trading around ₹1,711.

3. Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra for the long term, with a target price of ₹3,515, approximately 25% higher than the current price of ₹2,895.75.

4. Max Healthcare Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal gives a buy rating to Max Healthcare with a target price of ₹1,380, about 35% higher than the current price of ₹1,030.

5. IPCA Labs Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends investing in IPCA Labs with a target price of ₹1,980. This stock could offer long-term returns of up to 37%.

6. Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Target

Ventura Securities recommends investing in Bank of Maharashtra with a target price of ₹68, approximately 42% higher than the current price of ₹49.44.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

Union Bank to HDFC Bank: Top 8 gaining stocks in today's market update

Gold price DROPS on January 28: Check 24k gold rates for TODAY

UltraTech Cement to SBI-7 stocks to buy for short long term

Ramgopal Polytex to Tarmat Ltd: Top gaining stocks to watch TODAY