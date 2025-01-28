Business

Union Bank to HDFC Bank: Top 8 gaining stocks in today's market update

1- Union Bank of India Share Price

Gain - 3.29%

Current Price - 108.98

2- Chola Investment Finance Share Price

Gain - 3.84%

Current Price - 1221.00

3- IDFC First Bank Share Price

Gain - 3.17%

Current Price - 58.50

4- Balkrishna Industries Share Price

Gain - 3.63%

Current Price - 2649.05

5- AU Small Finance Bank Share Price

Gain - 3.22%

Current Price - 581.60

6- HDFC Bank Share Price

Gain - 2.94%

Current Price - 1677.55

7- Axis Bank Share Price

Gain - 3.12%

Current Price - 977.70

8- Ashok Leyland Share Price

Gain - 2.92%

Current Price - 203.06

9- Bank of India Share Price

Gain - 2.64%

Current Price - 107.08

10- Godrej Properties Share Price

Gain - 2.42%

Current Price - 2146.50

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

