Tata Motors to TCS: 9 Stocks to watch on January 9, 2025

JLR wholesale sales increased by 3% to 104,000 units in Q3 compared to last year. While JLR retail sales fell by 3% to 106,000 units.
Container Corporation of India announced a board meeting on January 30th. The third interim dividend may be announced along with the results.
The company informed that the proposal for an interim dividend may be considered at the board meeting on January 22nd. The record date will be January 29th if approved.
Anand Rathi Wealth announced a board meeting on January 13th to decide on bonus shares. The share closed at ₹3,860 on Wednesday.
The company's CFO resigned on Wednesday. Shares closed up 7.34% at ₹352.50 on January 8th. Watch the stock on Thursday.
The company plans to drive growth through strategic investments in technology, new product launches, and enhancing customer experience in the upcoming fourth-quarter.
TCS, IREDA, and Tata Elxsi will release Q3 results on Thursday, January 9th, which could impact their share prices.
