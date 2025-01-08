Did you know Burj Khalifa flats in Dubai are cheaper than Delhi-Mumbai

Business
Burj Khalifa is 2,716.5 feet (828 meters) tall. It has 163 floors, 58 elevators, 2,957 parking spaces, 304 hotel rooms, 37 office floors, and 900 luxury apartments.
Armani Residences on floors 9-16 offer luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments. Floors 45-108 house stunning 1-4 bedroom private apartments.
Reports and a Dubai housing website suggest: 1 BHK - ₹3.73 crore (AED 1,600,000), 2 BHK - ₹5.83 crore (AED 2,500,000), 3 BHK - ₹14 crore.
The largest penthouse, spanning 21,000 sq ft, costs AED 102,000,000 (approx. ₹240 crore) and boasts numerous luxury amenities.
Houses on Prithviraj Road, Delhi, cost ₹100-150 crore. Jor Bagh 1-4 BHK flats range from ₹5-35 crore, while Defense Colony 3-4 BHK flats cost ₹7-10 crore.
Many areas in Mumbai have flats starting from ₹2 crore. A Malabar Hill apartment sold for ₹369 crore. Devavrata Developers bought 5 luxury flats for ₹113 crore.
