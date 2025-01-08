Business

Did you know Burj Khalifa flats in Dubai are cheaper than Delhi-Mumbai

Rooms in Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa is 2,716.5 feet (828 meters) tall. It has 163 floors, 58 elevators, 2,957 parking spaces, 304 hotel rooms, 37 office floors, and 900 luxury apartments.

Apartments in Burj Khalifa

Armani Residences on floors 9-16 offer luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments. Floors 45-108 house stunning 1-4 bedroom private apartments.

Burj Khalifa flat prices

Reports and a Dubai housing website suggest: 1 BHK - ₹3.73 crore (AED 1,600,000), 2 BHK - ₹5.83 crore (AED 2,500,000), 3 BHK - ₹14 crore.

Largest Burj Khalifa penthouse price

The largest penthouse, spanning 21,000 sq ft, costs AED 102,000,000 (approx. ₹240 crore) and boasts numerous luxury amenities.

Delhi flat prices

Houses on Prithviraj Road, Delhi, cost ₹100-150 crore. Jor Bagh 1-4 BHK flats range from ₹5-35 crore, while Defense Colony 3-4 BHK flats cost ₹7-10 crore.

Mumbai flat prices in crores

Many areas in Mumbai have flats starting from ₹2 crore. A Malabar Hill apartment sold for ₹369 crore. Devavrata Developers bought 5 luxury flats for ₹113 crore.

