Kalyan Jewellers share price DROPS after Q3 results; Check

Business
As of 11 am on Wednesday, January 8th, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited shares were trading at ₹682, down over 5%
Kalyan Jewellers India Limited released its Q3 results, showing a 39% increase in consolidated revenue and a 41% year-on-year jump in operations
The company reported a 24% increase in same-store sales in the December 2024 quarter and approximately 22% revenue growth year-on-year
Kalyan Jewellers opened 24 new showrooms across India in the last quarter, with more planned for the current quarter
Kalyan Jewellers India Limited shares have risen over 6% in the past month and over 45% in the past six months
Kalyan Jewellers shares have returned 95% in one year, nearly doubling investors' money during this period
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
