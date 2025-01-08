Business

Kalyan Jewellers share price DROPS after Q3 results; Check

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price

As of 11 am on Wednesday, January 8th, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited shares were trading at ₹682, down over 5%

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 Results

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited released its Q3 results, showing a 39% increase in consolidated revenue and a 41% year-on-year jump in operations

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 Results Analysis

The company reported a 24% increase in same-store sales in the December 2024 quarter and approximately 22% revenue growth year-on-year

Kalyan Jewellers Expands with 24 New Showrooms

Kalyan Jewellers opened 24 new showrooms across India in the last quarter, with more planned for the current quarter

Kalyan Jewellers Share Return

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited shares have risen over 6% in the past month and over 45% in the past six months

Kalyan Jewellers Share Performance - One Year

Kalyan Jewellers shares have returned 95% in one year, nearly doubling investors' money during this period

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

