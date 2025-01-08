Standard Glass Lining IPO: GMP, subscription, allotment, Listing date

Business
January 8th is the last opportunity to invest in the Standard Glass Lining IPO. The issue has been subscribed 106 times as of 2 PM.
The issue received the highest response in the NII category, being subscribed 216.88 times. QIB is at 112.88 times and Retail at 54.52 times.
The issue will be listed on January 13th. However, it's already creating a buzz in the grey market, trading at an ₹88 premium (Investorgain).
Standard Glass Lining's stock is at a 62.86% premium over its upper price band of ₹133-140.
Share allotment for the Standard Glass Lining IPO will be on January 9th, and shares will be credited to Demat accounts by January 10th.
The IPO will issue 29,289,367 shares worth ₹410.05 crore, including 15,000,000 fresh equity shares worth ₹210 crore.
Existing promoters and shareholders are selling shares worth ₹200.05 crore through an Offer for Sale (OFS).
20% of the issue is reserved for QIB, 15% for NII, 35% for Retail Investors, and 30% for Anchor Investors.
