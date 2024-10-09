Tata Motors to SpiceJet: Stocks to watch on October 09, 2024

Business
Analysts predict a dismal Q2FY25, with probable profit drops due to decreased refining margins.
Tata Motors reported an 11% reduction in group wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, with total sales of 304,189 vehicles in Q2FY25.
ICICI Bank and PhonePe have teamed up to provide a credit line of up to Rs 2 lakh to pre-approved customers on the PhonePe app.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) lowered first-year agent charges from 35% to 28%, while raising renewal premium commissions by 7.5%.
Tata Technologies and BMW have launched a 50:50 joint venture, BMW TechWorks India, to enhance BMW's software skills in the automotive sector.
After raising Rs 3,000 crore through qualified institutional placement, SpiceJet intends to invest Rs 400 crore over the next two years.