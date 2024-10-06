Business

Gold Price Surge: Hits New All-Time High

Gold Price Rises ₹324 in a Week

Gold prices have been steadily rising. Gold has become costlier by ₹324 per 10 grams in the last week.

Gold Reaches ₹75,964 per 10 Grams

While gold was at ₹75,640 on Saturday, September 28, it has now reached ₹75,964 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Up ₹12,600 in 9 Months

On January 1, 2024, the price of gold was ₹63,352, which has now increased to ₹75,964. This means that gold has become costlier by ₹12,612 in 9 months.

Gold Price May Reach ₹78,000 by Year-End

The way gold prices are rising, it seems that the price of gold may reach ₹78,000 per 10 grams by the end of the year.

Silver Price Rise in the Past Week

Talking about silver, its price was ₹91,448 last Saturday, which has now reached ₹92,200 per kg. That is, there has been an increase of ₹752 in its price last week.

Silver Price Jumps ₹18,800 in 9 Months

Silver was at ₹73,395 on January 1, which is now ₹92,200. That is, the price of silver has jumped by ₹18,805 in the last 9 months.

Silver, Gold Hit All-Time Highs

Silver was at an all-time high of ₹94,280 per kg on May 29. At the same time, gold reached its all-time highest level of ₹75,964 on October 5.

