Business
Gold prices have been steadily rising. Gold has become costlier by ₹324 per 10 grams in the last week.
While gold was at ₹75,640 on Saturday, September 28, it has now reached ₹75,964 per 10 grams.
On January 1, 2024, the price of gold was ₹63,352, which has now increased to ₹75,964. This means that gold has become costlier by ₹12,612 in 9 months.
The way gold prices are rising, it seems that the price of gold may reach ₹78,000 per 10 grams by the end of the year.
Talking about silver, its price was ₹91,448 last Saturday, which has now reached ₹92,200 per kg. That is, there has been an increase of ₹752 in its price last week.
Silver was at ₹73,395 on January 1, which is now ₹92,200. That is, the price of silver has jumped by ₹18,805 in the last 9 months.
Silver was at an all-time high of ₹94,280 per kg on May 29. At the same time, gold reached its all-time highest level of ₹75,964 on October 5.