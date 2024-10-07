Business

Jio Finance to Zomato: Stocks to watch on October 07, 2024

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties' booking value increased by 3% year on year to approximately Rs 5,200 crore from the sale of more than 5.1 million sq ft during the second quarter.

Vodafone Idea

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a notice to Vodafone Idea over the nonpayment of bank guarantees required to settle past spectrum auction dues.

Paytm

Effective October 4, Manmeet Singh Dhody ceased to be the company's CTO for payments and SMP. The corporation has appointed a new CTO in the same position.

Jio Financial

The Sebi has granted in-principle approval to the company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc. to operate as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund.

Zomato

The online food delivery company has issued 1.19 crore stock options to eligible employees through its ESOP plan.

HDFC Bank

The private lender has announced deposit growth of more than Rs 1.2 trillion in Q2 FY25, above forecasts.

IndiGo Airlines

The airline experienced a significant system disruption on Saturday, resulting in flight delays and stranded customers at numerous airports. 

