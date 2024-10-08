Nykaa to HDFC bank: Stocks to watch on October 08, 2024

Business
Nykaa reported a net revenue growth in the mid-twenties for the second quarter. Fashion consumption remained low in the first half.
HDFC Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for certain tenures, beginning October 7.
Axis Bank has won a $500 million loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to establish a blue finance market in India.
Ericsson has expanded its relationship with Vodafone Idea by gaining contracts to install 4G and 5G technology in four new telecom circles.
The firm recorded a 39% rise in revenue in India for the second quarter of FY25, led by increased foot traffic and a 23% increase in same-store sales.
Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, reported a 3% decrease in retail sales in the second quarter, despite a 3% growth in the first half of the fiscal year.
The recruitment of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador could increase the bank's exposure and appeal.