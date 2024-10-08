Business

Nykaa to HDFC bank: Stocks to watch on October 08, 2024

Nykaa

Nykaa reported a net revenue growth in the mid-twenties for the second quarter. Fashion consumption remained low in the first half.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for certain tenures, beginning October 7. 

Axis Bank

Axis Bank has won a $500 million loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to establish a blue finance market in India.

Vodafone Idea

Ericsson has expanded its relationship with Vodafone Idea by gaining contracts to install 4G and 5G technology in four new telecom circles. 

Kalyan Jewellers

The firm recorded a 39% rise in revenue in India for the second quarter of FY25, led by increased foot traffic and a 23% increase in same-store sales.

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, reported a 3% decrease in retail sales in the second quarter, despite a 3% growth in the first half of the fiscal year.

Bank of Baroda

The recruitment of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador could increase the bank's exposure and appeal.

