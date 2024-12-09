Business

Paytm to EaseMyTrip: Stocks to watch on December 9, 2024

L&T

L&T successfully overturned a Rs 702 crore customs duty demand with a favorable ruling from the Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, boosting its financial outlook.

 

Paytm

Paytm’s Singapore unit plans to sell its stock acquisition rights in PayPay for Rs 2,364 crore, strengthening its balance sheet and prospects.

 

EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip has acquired a 49% stake in Pflege for Rs 30 crore, aiming to expand its portfolio and diversify its business operations.

 

Biocon

Biocon received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US FDA for its Bengaluru API facility, improving manufacturing compliance and investor confidence.

 

Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp faces internal challenges as its CTO, Dhiraj Saxena, resigns following alleged harassment and issues with the HR department, affecting stock sentiment.

 

Ultratech

India Cements plans to respond to the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) concerns regarding its deal with Ultratech Cement, citing market competitiveness.

 

Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharma has dissolved six subsidiaries as part of its restructuring effort, streamlining operations to enhance business efficiency.

 

Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs approved a Rs 40 crore investment in its subsidiary Laurus Bio, focusing on biotechnology and sustainability projects for long-term growth.

