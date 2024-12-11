Tata Motors to BEL: 7 Stocks to buy for a Happy New Year 2025

Business
Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has recommended buying Tata Motors shares with a target price of ₹1,099. As of 10 AM on December 11th, the share price is ₹803.55.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends buying Bharat Electronics shares with a target price of ₹380. As of 10 AM on December 11th, it's trading at ₹313.80.
The brokerage firm's next pick is Kirloskar Oil shares with a target price of ₹1,593. As of 10 AM on December 11th, 2024, the share is trading at ₹1,150.10.
Sharekhan also recommends investing in Zydus Wellness shares with a target price of ₹3,000. As of 10 AM on December 11th, it's trading at ₹2,045.
Sharekhan recommends buying Protean eGov shares with a target price of ₹2,510. As of 10 AM on December 11th, the share price is at ₹1,927.
Sharekhan recommends buying Nippon Life shares with a target price of ₹772 and ₹798 for three to four weeks. A stop-loss at ₹695 is recommended.
The brokerage firm also recommends holding CAMS shares in the portfolio. The target price for this share is ₹6,000 and ₹6,200 for three to four weeks.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
Who is Advaitesha Birla? Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter
Tata stocks to buy before New Year 2025: Latest share market updates
Drop in gold price: Check today's 22 and 24 carat gold rate
Tata Motors to Biocon: Stocks to watch on December 10, 2024