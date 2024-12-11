Business

Tata Motors to BEL: 7 Stocks to buy for a Happy New Year 2025

1. Tata Motors Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has recommended buying Tata Motors shares with a target price of ₹1,099. As of 10 AM on December 11th, the share price is ₹803.55.

2. Bharat Electronics Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends buying Bharat Electronics shares with a target price of ₹380. As of 10 AM on December 11th, it's trading at ₹313.80.

3. Kirloskar Oil Share Price Target

The brokerage firm's next pick is Kirloskar Oil shares with a target price of ₹1,593. As of 10 AM on December 11th, 2024, the share is trading at ₹1,150.10.

4. Zydus Wellness Share Price Target

Sharekhan also recommends investing in Zydus Wellness shares with a target price of ₹3,000. As of 10 AM on December 11th, it's trading at ₹2,045.

5. Protean eGov Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends buying Protean eGov shares with a target price of ₹2,510. As of 10 AM on December 11th, the share price is at ₹1,927.

6. Nippon Life Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends buying Nippon Life shares with a target price of ₹772 and ₹798 for three to four weeks. A stop-loss at ₹695 is recommended.

7. CAMS Share Price Target

The brokerage firm also recommends holding CAMS shares in the portfolio. The target price for this share is ₹6,000 and ₹6,200 for three to four weeks.

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

