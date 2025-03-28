Airtel, L&T to Federal Bank: 7 Best stock picks for maximum returns

Business
Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on Airtel's stock. It has given a target price of ₹1,920 for 12 months. Currently, this stock is trading in the range of ₹1,721.50.
Sharekhan recommends buying Ashok Leyland stock for the long term, setting a target price of ₹285, 37% higher than the current price of ₹207.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a buy rating to Kotak Mahindra Bank with a 1-year target price of ₹2,500. The stock is currently trading at ₹2,158.
Sharekhan has also advised betting on Federal Bank's stock. It has given a target price of ₹240 for 12 months, which is about 22% higher than the current price of ₹197.73.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has asked to bet on L&T Tech share. The target price of this share has been given as ₹6,500, which is about 43% higher than the existing price of ₹4,537.70.
Brokerage firm Bernstein has advised holding D-Mart's stock with an outperform rating and a target price of ₹5,800, about 40% higher than the current price.
Brokerage firm Nuwama has advised buying Baazar Style's stock with a target price of ₹388, about 70% higher than the current price of ₹238.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
