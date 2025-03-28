Asian Paints to Jio Financial: Top 8 stocks to watch on March 28

Business
Asian Paints' subsidiary will establish a manufacturing unit and ethylene storage for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion in Dahej, Gujarat, for ₹2506 crore.
Jio Financial Services Limited has invested ₹1000.24 crore through the subscription of 1,73,77,412 equity shares in its subsidiary, Jio Finance Limited.
IT giant Infosys informed after market close on Thursday that it has a 5-year deal with LKQ Europe to promote HR transformation with a unified digital platform.
Defense PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited informed on Thursday that it has amended the contract for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1 Final Operational Clearance.
IT services company HCL Tech informed after market close that it has been selected as a design solution partner under the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem Program.
The Ministry of Defense has signed a ₹2500 crore contract with Mahindra & Mahindra and Force Motors for the NAMIS tracked version and 5000 light vehicles.
Force Motors has signed an order contract with the Ministry of Defense for 2,978 vehicles. This contract information was provided on Thursday, March 27th.
Jindal Steel and Power Limited informed after market close on Thursday that it has been selected as the successful bidder for the Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
Gold prices SOAR before Navratri: Check latest rates on March 28
Gujarat Pipavav to Sapphire Foods: Top 10 gainers today
Share Market Update: Larsen Toubro stock price analysis
Qatar Gold Rate on March 27: Rate of 24k 8 gm gold RISES by QAR 8