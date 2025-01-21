Business

Tainwala Chemicals to Palm Jewel: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch TODAY

1- Tainwala Chemicals Share Price

Gain - 15.15%

Current Price - ₹309.50

2- Octavius Plantations Share Price

Gain - 14.50%

Current Price - ₹84.70

3- Palm Jewels Share Price

Gain - 12.77%

Current Price - ₹36.64

4- Amines Plastic Share Price

Gain - 14.80%

Current Price - ₹311.35

5- Kinetic Engineering Share Price

Gain - 13.16%

Current Price - ₹187.95

6- Rama Steel Tubes Share Price

Gain - 10.00%

Current Price - ₹13.08

7- Thirani Projects Share Price

Gain - 9.97%

Current Price - ₹3.75

8- Pooja Entertainment & Films Share Price

Gain - 9.96%

Current Price - ₹137.90

9- Ind Bank Housing Share Price

Gain - 9.93%

Current Price - ₹50.33

10- Shiva Texyarn Share Price

Gain - 9.16%

Current Price - ₹254.00

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

Gold Price RISES on January 21: Check 24k latest price city-wise

TCS to Vedanta: 7 stock to watch today, January 21

Wipro Multibagger Stock: Price target, future outlook, buy or sell?

Kotak Bank to Vodafone Idea: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch TODAY