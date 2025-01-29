Business

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY

1. Tainwala Chemicals-

Gain - 18%

Current Price - ₹284.45

2- Ami Organics Share Price

Gain - 16.83%

Current Price - ₹2198.60

3- Hindustan Motor Share Price

Gain - 16.34%

Current Price - ₹28.63

4- Inox Wind Share Price

Gain - 14.45%

Current Price - ₹154.45

5- PM Telelinks Share Price

Gain - 13.90%

Current Price - ₹5.99

6- Xpro India Share Price

Gain - 13.52%

Current Price - ₹1305.65

7- James Warren Tea Share Price

Gain - 12.73%

Current Price - ₹371.85

8- Vision Corp Share Price

Gain - 12.70%

Current Price - ₹3.99

9- Modison Metals Share Price

Gain - 10.87%

Current Price - ₹159.01

10- Phyto Chemicals Share Price

Gain - 11.80%

Current Price - ₹34.86

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock.

Share Market UPDATE: Brokerage firm recommends THIS energy share

Gold price DROPS on January 29: Check 24k rates for TODAY

Tata Steel Share: Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains

SBI, HCL to Max Healthcare: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential