Share Market UPDATE: Brokerage firm recommends THIS energy share

Business
Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley is bullish on wind power company Suzlon Energy after its strong December quarter results. They have given an overweight rating
Suzlon Energy's stock is currently undergoing a correction of about 40%. The share closed at ₹50 on Tuesday. It hit a 5% upper circuit as soon as the market opened on Wednesday
In September 2024, Suzlon Energy's share reached ₹86, which is also its high level. On January 28th, it fell below ₹48 intraday. This correction is approximately 55%
Morgan Stanley has given a target price of ₹71 for Suzlon Energy's share. The share is currently trading in the range of ₹52. Thus, a return of up to 42% can be expected
Morgan Stanley said in its report - The company's order book is 5.5GW. Execution is expected to accelerate from the fourth quarter. It is expected to be on track in FY26
According to the brokerage, the wind industry's land acquisition problem may also improve from FY26. This is giving a positive response to the overall industry
Suzlon Energy has a capital expenditure plan of ₹400 crore. With this, new blade manufacturing units will be set up in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh
Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment
Gold price DROPS on January 29: Check 24k rates for TODAY
Tata Steel Share: Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
SBI, HCL to Max Healthcare: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential
Union Bank to HDFC Bank: Top 8 gaining stocks in today's market update