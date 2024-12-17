Sun Pharma to Medanta: Top 5 stocks to buy before 2025 for portfolio

Business
Centrum Broking recommends buying Sun Pharma stock with a target price of ₹2,300. As of 10 AM on December 17th, the stock was trading at ₹1,805.25
Centrum Broking's second pick is Medanta, with a target price of ₹1,270. As of 10 AM on December 17th, it was trading at ₹1,115.65
Centrum Broking recommends Dr. Lal Pathlabs from the diagnostics space, with a target of ₹3,580. As of 10 AM on December 17th, it was at ₹3,035.55
Centrum Broking gives Artemis Medicare a buy rating with a target of ₹400, approximately 20% higher than the current price of ₹329.30
The final stock in Centrum Broking's report is JB Chemicals, with a target price of ₹2,230. As of 10 AM on December 17th, it was trading at ₹1,829.85
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
