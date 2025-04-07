Business

Top market losers: Siemens crashes, stocks see sharp sell-off

1- Siemens Stock Price

Decline - 42.83%

Current Price - ₹2900

2- Trent Stock Price

Decline - 17.70%

Current Price - ₹4570

3- Lloyds Metals Stock Price

Decline - 12.40%

Current Price - ₹1086

4- Sarda Energy Stock Price

Decline - 11.78%

Current Price - ₹437

5- Intellect Design Stock Price

Decline - 10.98%

Current Price - ₹600

6- Jindal Saw Stock Price

Decline - 10.57%

Current Price - ₹233

7- Gravita India Stock Price

Decline - 10.71%

Current Price - ₹1541

8- Newgen Software Stock Price

Decline - 10.43%

Current Price - ₹825

9- Wockhardt Stock Price

Decline - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹1213

10- Tejas Networks Stock Price

Decline - 9.45%

Current Price - ₹763

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock. 

Indian stock market bloodbath: What triggered today's crash?

Reliance Industries to HDFC bank: Top 10 wealthiest Indian companies

Gold prices DROP on April 7: Check 24k gold rate in your city

7 tips to keep in mind while refueling your vehicle