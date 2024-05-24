Business
In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex reached an all-time high as it surged by 104.38 points to 75,525.48.
Meanwhile, the Nifty index experienced a modest rise, gaining 15.45 points to stand at 22,983.10.
In the broader market, all major indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap, and Nifty Smallcap opened with gains on Friday.
Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services followed the rally, while Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty IT declined marginally in the opening session
Gold prices have declined to Rs 71,500, down more than Rs 2,000 in just three days after US Fed announced the minutes of the policy meeting, which indicated no recent rate cuts.
The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 83.17 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a bullish trend in domestic equities, wherein benchmark indices scaled new peaks.