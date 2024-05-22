Business

Buddha Purnima 2024: Are banks closed on May 23?

Banks to be closed

Banks in several states will be closed on May 23 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, as per the holiday list by the Reserve Bank of India.

In which states will the banks be closed?

The banks in various states and UTs like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram.

Other states...

Uttarakhand, Jammu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed tomorrow.

Buddha Purnima 2024

Prominent occasion for Buddhists which is celebrated on May’s full moon day. It is known as thrice blessed day as it commemorates all important occasions of Buddha’s life.

Banks to be closed on 14 days

In May 2024, banks will be closed for 14 days as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule.

Other holiday details

Holidays include Labour Day, Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, the Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya, State Day, Buddha Pournima, and Nazrul Jayanti

