Business
Alphabet reported that its CEO received a total compensation package of approximately $226 million (Rs 1,846 crore) in 2022. His net worth is estimated to be around $1.66 billion.
In 2022, Nadella earned a salary of $55 million, according to Bloomberg. A proxy statement filed with SEC in 2023 reported his total annual compensation at $48.5 million.
Nikesh Arora is the second highest paid top boss in the US as per The Wall Street Journal's list. His compensation reached $151.43 million, primarily from stock options.
His journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh to becoming the CEO of Zscaler is inspiring. According to reports, he earned approximately $41.35 million in 2022.
He joined Cadence in 2012 and held several leadership positions before becoming CEO in 2021. Media reports suggest that Devgan's salary in 2021 was $32 million.
He joined Adobe in 1998 as Vice President and General Manager of the engineering technology group. As reported by media, his salary in 2022 was $31 million (roughly Rs 256 crore).
Before leading YouTube, Neal Mohan served as Vice President of Display and Video Advertising Products at Google. Reports suggest his monthly salary is around Rs 3.1 crore.