Central government earned Rs 1700 crore from IRFC dividends in FY2024

IRFC declared dividends totalling ₹1.5 per share for FY2024, enriching the central government with ₹1700 crores.
Following robust March quarter results, IRFC shares climbed 5% to ₹182, nearing their all-time high.
IRFC maintains a stable dividend, declaring ₹1.5 per share in both FY2023 and FY2024.
Since its January 2021 IPO, IRFC has consistently rewarded shareholders, with ₹1.05/share initially.
Holding 86.36% of IRFC, the government remains the largest shareholder, benefiting significantly from dividends.
To bolster its finances, IRFC aims to raise funds through various bonds in domestic and international markets.
With a market cap of ₹2.26 lakh crore, IRFC stands as one of India's top-valued railway PSUs.