Central government earned Rs 1700 crore from IRFC dividends in FY2024

Record dividends boost government's coffers

IRFC declared dividends totalling ₹1.5 per share for FY2024, enriching the central government with ₹1700 crores.

IRFC share prices surge after earnings

Following robust March quarter results, IRFC shares climbed 5% to ₹182, nearing their all-time high.

Consistent dividend payouts by IRFC

IRFC maintains a stable dividend, declaring ₹1.5 per share in both FY2023 and FY2024.
 

IRFC's dividend history post-IPO

Since its January 2021 IPO, IRFC has consistently rewarded shareholders, with ₹1.05/share initially.
 

Massive government stake in IRFC

Holding 86.36% of IRFC, the government remains the largest shareholder, benefiting significantly from dividends.
 

IRFC plans to raise Rs 50,000 crore

To bolster its finances, IRFC aims to raise funds through various bonds in domestic and international markets.
 

IRFC's marrket impact and future

With a market cap of ₹2.26 lakh crore, IRFC stands as one of India's top-valued railway PSUs.
 

