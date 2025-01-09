Business

Indigo to GMR Airport: 3 Bullish stocks to investment for great return

1. Indian Hotels Share Price Target

Jefferies has given a buy rating to Indian Hotels, increasing the target price from ₹900 to ₹1000, about 19% higher than the current price

Why Indian Hotels Stock is Expected to Rise

Double-digit growth supports premium valuation. The company's track record of meeting targets is good, which could benefit it further

2. Indigo Share Price Target

Jefferies recommends buying Indigo shares, increasing the target price from ₹5,100 to ₹5,260, about 23% higher than the current price

Why Indigo Stock is Expected to Rise

Indigo has over 60% market share in domestic air travel. Aggressive capacity addition will keep it ahead of competitors, impacting its stock

3. GMR Airports Share Price Target

Jefferies maintains a buy rating on GMR Airports with a target price of ₹109, about 41% higher than the current price

Why GMR Airports Stock is Expected to Rise

Traffic growth and new airport projects like Navi Mumbai Airport could benefit GMR Airports, impacting its stock

Note

Stock market investments are subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

