Indigo to GMR Airport: 3 Bullish stocks to investment for great return

Business
Jefferies has given a buy rating to Indian Hotels, increasing the target price from ₹900 to ₹1000, about 19% higher than the current price
Double-digit growth supports premium valuation. The company's track record of meeting targets is good, which could benefit it further
Jefferies recommends buying Indigo shares, increasing the target price from ₹5,100 to ₹5,260, about 23% higher than the current price
Indigo has over 60% market share in domestic air travel. Aggressive capacity addition will keep it ahead of competitors, impacting its stock
Jefferies maintains a buy rating on GMR Airports with a target price of ₹109, about 41% higher than the current price
Traffic growth and new airport projects like Navi Mumbai Airport could benefit GMR Airports, impacting its stock
Stock market investments are subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
Gold price INCREASES on January 09: Check 24k rates in your city
Tata Motors to TCS: 9 Stocks to watch on January 9, 2025
Amazon to Walmart: Top 10 companies with largest employers worldwide
Kalyan Jewellers share price DROPS after Q3 results; Check