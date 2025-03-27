Stock Market UPDATE: Tata trent stock price target, analysis

Business
The share of Trent, has been under pressure for a long time but now it seems to be improving. Currently, this share has corrected by about 45% from its high
Trent's share is trading with a gain of 0.81% at ₹5,365.15 as of 10 am on Thursday, March 27. The share closed at ₹5,322 on Wednesday, March 26
Trent share made high of ₹8,345 in October 2024. After this, due to several factors, share started falling and on February 28, 2025, it slipped to ₹4,715, which is about 45%
Brokerage firm Macquarie has given an outperform rating on Trent's share. The target price of this share is ₹7,000, which is more than 30% from the current price
The brokerage says that spending on fashion in the country is increasing very rapidly. Companies in the sector will benefit from this
This is a multibagger stock. It has fallen by 24% so far in 2025, but has given returns of 38% in one year, 305% in two years and more than 1000% in five years
Trent runs fashion stores like Westside, Zudio. As of December 2024, it had 238 stores. 7 new ones have also opened. Zudio has a total of 635 stores in 190 cities
Trent's performance has been tremendous in the 9 months of FY25. During this period, the company's revenue has been ₹12,562 crore. Its market cap is around ₹1.9 lakh crore
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment
