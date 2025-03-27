Business

Stock Market UPDATE: Tata trent stock price target, analysis

Share of Leading Retail Company of Tata Group

The share of Trent, has been under pressure for a long time but now it seems to be improving. Currently, this share has corrected by about 45% from its high

Trent Share Price

Trent's share is trading with a gain of 0.81% at ₹5,365.15 as of 10 am on Thursday, March 27. The share closed at ₹5,322 on Wednesday, March 26

Trent Share High/Low

Trent share made high of ₹8,345 in October 2024. After this, due to several factors, share started falling and on February 28, 2025, it slipped to ₹4,715, which is about 45%

Trent Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Macquarie has given an outperform rating on Trent's share. The target price of this share is ₹7,000, which is more than 30% from the current price

Why Trent Share is Expected to Rise

The brokerage says that spending on fashion in the country is increasing very rapidly. Companies in the sector will benefit from this

Trent Share Performance

This is a multibagger stock. It has fallen by 24% so far in 2025, but has given returns of 38% in one year, 305% in two years and more than 1000% in five years

How Many Stores Does Trent Have

Trent runs fashion stores like Westside, Zudio. As of December 2024, it had 238 stores. 7 new ones have also opened. Zudio has a total of 635 stores in 190 cities

What is Trent's Market Cap

Trent's performance has been tremendous in the 9 months of FY25. During this period, the company's revenue has been ₹12,562 crore. Its market cap is around ₹1.9 lakh crore

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment

