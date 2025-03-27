Business

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27

1. Vedanta Share

Vedanta Limited has appointed Rajiv Kumar as CEO of its Aluminum Business. His appointment became effective from March 26. The share closed with a slight gain at ₹464.50

2. Wipro Share

Tech company Wipro informed after market close that it has received a 10-year contract worth $650 million from ReAssure UK Services. The share closed at ₹267.20 on Wednesday

3. MSTC Share

MSTC announced a dividend after market close on Wednesday. The company will give a dividend of ₹4.5 per share to its investors. The share closed down by 0.88% at ₹514 on Wednesday

4. HDFC Bank Share

HDFC Bank informed that RBI has imposed a penalty of ₹7.5 million on it for violating KYC norms. The share closed down by 1.01% at ₹1,803 on Wednesday

5. Bharat Forge Share

The Ministry of Defence has signed agreements worth ₹6,900 crore with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced System. The share closed with a slight decline at ₹1,183 on Wednesday

6. IRM Energy Share

IRM Energy informed that it has signed a 5-year RLNG supply contract with Shell Energy India. The share closed down by 3.60% at ₹268 on Wednesday, March 26

7. BSE Share

Multi-bagger return company BSE Ltd may give its investors a second bonus share. The company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday that a decision on this may be taken

