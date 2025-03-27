Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27

Business
Vedanta Limited has appointed Rajiv Kumar as CEO of its Aluminum Business. His appointment became effective from March 26. The share closed with a slight gain at ₹464.50
Tech company Wipro informed after market close that it has received a 10-year contract worth $650 million from ReAssure UK Services. The share closed at ₹267.20 on Wednesday
MSTC announced a dividend after market close on Wednesday. The company will give a dividend of ₹4.5 per share to its investors. The share closed down by 0.88% at ₹514 on Wednesday
HDFC Bank informed that RBI has imposed a penalty of ₹7.5 million on it for violating KYC norms. The share closed down by 1.01% at ₹1,803 on Wednesday
The Ministry of Defence has signed agreements worth ₹6,900 crore with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced System. The share closed with a slight decline at ₹1,183 on Wednesday
IRM Energy informed that it has signed a 5-year RLNG supply contract with Shell Energy India. The share closed down by 3.60% at ₹268 on Wednesday, March 26
Multi-bagger return company BSE Ltd may give its investors a second bonus share. The company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday that a decision on this may be taken
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
Capri Global to Siemens: Top 10 gainers today
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 26: Check rates of 22k, 24k, 18k gold
Qatar Gold Rate on March 26: Know prices of 22k, 24k, 18k gold
UAE Gold Rate on March 26: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS again