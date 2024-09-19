Business

Zomato to LIC: Stocks to watch on September 19, 2024

Image credits: Freepik

ICICI Securities, ICIC Bank

Quantum Mutual Fund filed an appeal with the NCLAT against ICICI Securities' delisting, which was granted by the NCLT despite minority shareholder objections.

Image credits: FREEPIK

IT stocks

On Wednesday, ahead of the US Fed's policy rate decision, information technology companies fell sharply, the most in over six weeks.

Image credits: freepik

Aditya Birla Capital

The RBI has authorized the merger of Aditya Birla Finance and Aditya Birla Capital.

Image credits: Freepik@toia

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Star India is demanding $940 million in damages from Zee Entertainment for a terminated ICC TV rights deal. 

Image credits: freepik

Zomato

Zomato has got a GST demand order of Rs 17.7 crore from West Bengal from April 2021 to March 2022. 

Image credits: Freepik

LIC

LIC wants to invest Rs 600 crore in digital transformation, to be paperless in two years. The effort includes collaborations with Infosys and Boston Consulting Group.

Image credits: freepik
