Zomato to LIC: Stocks to watch on September 19, 2024

Business
Quantum Mutual Fund filed an appeal with the NCLAT against ICICI Securities' delisting, which was granted by the NCLT despite minority shareholder objections.
On Wednesday, ahead of the US Fed's policy rate decision, information technology companies fell sharply, the most in over six weeks.
The RBI has authorized the merger of Aditya Birla Finance and Aditya Birla Capital.
Star India is demanding $940 million in damages from Zee Entertainment for a terminated ICC TV rights deal.
Zomato has got a GST demand order of Rs 17.7 crore from West Bengal from April 2021 to March 2022.
LIC wants to invest Rs 600 crore in digital transformation, to be paperless in two years. The effort includes collaborations with Infosys and Boston Consulting Group.