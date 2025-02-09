Business

15 Earning Opportunities in the Stock Market Next Week

1- Ajax Engineering IPO Details

When: February 10th to 12th

Price Band: ₹599 to ₹629 per share

Issue Size: ₹1,269.35 crore

Listing Date: February 17th

2- Hexaware Technologies IPO Details

When: February 12th to 14th

Price Band: ₹674 to ₹708 per share

Issue Size: ₹8750 crore

Listing Date: February 19th

3- Quality Power Electrical IPO

When: February 14th to 18th

Price Band: Not yet decided

Issue Size: ₹225 crore

Listing Date: February 21st

SMEs Segment IPOs Opening

4- Chandan Healthcare IPO

When: February 10th to 12th

Price Band: ₹151 to ₹159

Issue Size: ₹107.36 crore

Listing Date: February 17th

5- PS Raj Steels IPO Details

When: February 12th to 14th

Price Band: ₹132 to ₹140

Issue Size: ₹28.28 crore

Listing Date: February 19th

6- Voler Car Limited IPO Details

When: February 12th to 14th

Price Band: ₹85 to ₹90

Issue Size: ₹27 crore

Listing Date: February 19th

7- Maxvolt Energy IPO Details

When: February 12th to 14th

Price Band: ₹171 to ₹180

Issue Size: ₹54 crore

Listing Date: February 19th

8- LK Mehta Polymers IPO Details

When: February 13th to 17th

Price Band: ₹71 per share

Issue Size: ₹7.38 crore

Listing Date: February 21st

9- Shanmuga Hospital Limited IPO

When: February 13th to 17th

Price Band: ₹54 per share

Issue Size: ₹20.62 crore

Listing Date: February 20th

Listing of these 6 IPOs as well

Chamunda Electricals lists on February 11th, Can Enterprises and Mvil Healthcare on the 12th, Readymix Construction and Solarium Green on 13th, and Elegance Interiors on 14th.

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert.

Air India to Zara: 6 iconic brands owned by Tata Group

Gold price FALLS today: Check 24k gold rates for February 8

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know about her businesses, lifestyle & more

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 7: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices