When: February 10th to 12th
Price Band: ₹599 to ₹629 per share
Issue Size: ₹1,269.35 crore
Listing Date: February 17th
When: February 12th to 14th
Price Band: ₹674 to ₹708 per share
Issue Size: ₹8750 crore
Listing Date: February 19th
When: February 14th to 18th
Price Band: Not yet decided
Issue Size: ₹225 crore
Listing Date: February 21st
4- Chandan Healthcare IPO
Price Band: ₹151 to ₹159
Issue Size: ₹107.36 crore
Price Band: ₹132 to ₹140
Issue Size: ₹28.28 crore
Price Band: ₹85 to ₹90
Issue Size: ₹27 crore
Price Band: ₹171 to ₹180
Issue Size: ₹54 crore
When: February 13th to 17th
Price Band: ₹71 per share
Issue Size: ₹7.38 crore
Price Band: ₹54 per share
Issue Size: ₹20.62 crore
Listing Date: February 20th
Chamunda Electricals lists on February 11th, Can Enterprises and Mvil Healthcare on the 12th, Readymix Construction and Solarium Green on 13th, and Elegance Interiors on 14th.
Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert.
