Air India to Zara: 6 iconic brands owned by Tata Group

1. Taj Hotels

Taj Group Hotels is also one of the Tata Group's own brands.

2. Starbucks India

The Tata Group owns the Indian branch of the world-famous coffee brand Starbucks. It is a joint venture of Tata Consumer Products Limited and Starbucks Corporation.

3. Jaguar Land Rover

In 2008, Tata Motors bought Jaguar Cars and Land Rover from Ford.

4. Air Vistara

Vistara was a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Currently, Vistara is a part of Air India, owned by the Tata Group.

5. Air India

Air India, which was sold to the Tata Group in 2021, is also owned by the Tata Group.

6. Zara

The popular clothing brand Zara operates through a joint venture between the Tata Group's Trent and Inditex.

