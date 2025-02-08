Air India to Zara: 6 iconic brands owned by Tata Group

Business
Taj Group Hotels is also one of the Tata Group's own brands.
The Tata Group owns the Indian branch of the world-famous coffee brand Starbucks. It is a joint venture of Tata Consumer Products Limited and Starbucks Corporation.
In 2008, Tata Motors bought Jaguar Cars and Land Rover from Ford.
Vistara was a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Currently, Vistara is a part of Air India, owned by the Tata Group.
Air India, which was sold to the Tata Group in 2021, is also owned by the Tata Group.
The popular clothing brand Zara operates through a joint venture between the Tata Group's Trent and Inditex.
Gold price FALLS today: Check 24k gold rates for February 8
Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know about her businesses, lifestyle & more
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 7: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices
SAL Steel to Godfrey Philips: Top 10 Gaining stocks to watch TODAY