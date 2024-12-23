SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025

Business
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends buying SBI shares for the long term, with a target price of ₹1,050, potentially yielding a return of around 29%.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends investing in Hindustan Aeronautics shares, with a long-term target price of ₹5,485, potentially offering up to 48% returns
Mirae Asset Sharekhan gives a buy rating to Polycab India shares, with a target price of ₹8,300, suggesting potential returns of over 16%
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends buying Zydus Wellness shares for the long term, with a target price of ₹3,000, potentially offering returns of up to 57%
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has selected Protean eGov shares for the long term, setting a target price of ₹2,510, approximately 25% higher than the current price
Motilal Oswal recommends buying HCL Tech shares, with a target price of ₹2,300, potentially yielding returns of around 20% within a year
Motilal Oswal recommends investing in Lemon Tree Hotel shares, with a target price of ₹190, potentially offering returns of around 23% in a year
Motilal Oswal recommends buying ICICI Bank shares, with a target price of ₹1,550, potentially offering returns of around 20% in a year
Motilal Oswal's next pick is Max Healthcare, with a one-year target price of ₹1,380, approximately 19% higher than the current price
Motilal Oswal recommends holding PN Gadgil Jewellers shares in your portfolio for one year, with a target price of ₹950, potentially yielding returns of around 34%
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
