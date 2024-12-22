Gold, Silver prices DROPPED; Check weekly update for December 2024

Business
Both precious metals, gold and silver, became cheaper last week. Last Saturday, December 14th, gold was at ₹76,922, which has now come down to ₹75,377 per 10 grams
This week, gold has become cheaper by ₹1545. So, if you are thinking of buying gold, this is a good opportunity
On January 1, 2024, the price of gold was ₹63,352, which has now reached ₹75,377. This means gold has become more expensive by ₹12,000 this year
Gold reached its all-time highest level on October 30th, when the price reached ₹79,681 per 10 grams
Experts believe there is not much scope for further decline in gold prices. Gold prices may rise again after Makar Sankranti in the new year
Talking about silver, it was at ₹89,976 last Saturday, which has now reached ₹85,133 per kilogram. This means its price has decreased by ₹4843 in a week
On January 1st, the price of silver was ₹73,395, which has now increased to ₹85,133. This means silver has become more expensive by ₹11,700 this week
Silver reached its all-time high on October 23rd, when the price reached ₹99,151 per kilogram
