Business

Gold, Silver prices DROPPED; Check weekly update for December 2024

Gold dips below ₹76,000

Both precious metals, gold and silver, became cheaper last week. Last Saturday, December 14th, gold was at ₹76,922, which has now come down to ₹75,377 per 10 grams

Weekly Gold Price Reduction

This week, gold has become cheaper by ₹1545. So, if you are thinking of buying gold, this is a good opportunity

Gold Price Increase This Year

On January 1, 2024, the price of gold was ₹63,352, which has now reached ₹75,377. This means gold has become more expensive by ₹12,000 this year

Gold's All-Time High Price

Gold reached its all-time highest level on October 30th, when the price reached ₹79,681 per 10 grams

Limited Scope for Further Gold Price Decline

Experts believe there is not much scope for further decline in gold prices. Gold prices may rise again after Makar Sankranti in the new year

Weekly Silver Price Reduction

Talking about silver, it was at ₹89,976 last Saturday, which has now reached ₹85,133 per kilogram. This means its price has decreased by ₹4843 in a week

Silver reaches ₹85,133 per kilogram

On January 1st, the price of silver was ₹73,395, which has now increased to ₹85,133. This means silver has become more expensive by ₹11,700 this week

Silver's All-Time High Price

Silver reached its all-time high on October 23rd, when the price reached ₹99,151 per kilogram

