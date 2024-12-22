Business

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

A fantastic week for IPOs

This week, 3 new IPOs are opening. In addition, 8 companies will be listed. This week is expected to be excellent for earnings.

3 New IPOs Opening This Week

1- Unimech Aerospace IPO

Open Date: December 23rd to 26th

Price Band: ₹745 to ₹785

GMP: ₹480

Listing Date: December 31st

2- Solar91 Cleantech IPO

Open Date: December 24th to 27th

Price Band: ₹185 to ₹195

GMP: ₹100

Listing Date: January 1st, 2025

3- Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO

Open Date: December 26th to 30th

Price Band: ₹13 to ₹14

GMP: Flat

Listing Date: January 2nd, 2025

5 Mainboard IPOs Listing on December 27th

Five IPOs, including Transrail Lighting, Sanathan Textiles, and DAM Capital Advisors, will be listed on Friday, December 27th.

Two More IPOs Listing on December 27th

Concord Enviro Systems and Mamata Machinery will also be listed on BSE-NSE on December 27th.

3 SME Segment IPOs Listing

December 24th: NACDAC Infrastructure Ltd IPO listing.

December 26th

Identical Brains Studios IPO listing on Thursday, December 26th.

December 27th

Newmalayalam Steel IPO listing on Friday, December 27th.

Gold, Silver prices DROPPED; Check weekly update for December 2024

GOLD price DROPS today on December 21: Check 22k, 24k, rates in India

Tata Steel to UltraTech: 7 stocks to watch before Christmas 2024

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph