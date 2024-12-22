IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

Business
This week, 3 new IPOs are opening. In addition, 8 companies will be listed. This week is expected to be excellent for earnings.
1- Unimech Aerospace IPO
Open Date: December 23rd to 26th
Price Band: ₹745 to ₹785
GMP: ₹480
Listing Date: December 31st
Open Date: December 24th to 27th
Price Band: ₹185 to ₹195
GMP: ₹100
Listing Date: January 1st, 2025
Open Date: December 26th to 30th
Price Band: ₹13 to ₹14
GMP: Flat
Listing Date: January 2nd, 2025
Five IPOs, including Transrail Lighting, Sanathan Textiles, and DAM Capital Advisors, will be listed on Friday, December 27th.
Concord Enviro Systems and Mamata Machinery will also be listed on BSE-NSE on December 27th.
December 24th: NACDAC Infrastructure Ltd IPO listing.
Identical Brains Studios IPO listing on Thursday, December 26th.
Newmalayalam Steel IPO listing on Friday, December 27th.
