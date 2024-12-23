Ultratech Cement to Tata Steel: 7 top stocks to watch on December 23

Business
The company has acquired 100% shareholding in UK-based Track Precision Solutions (TSPL). The company's shares closed at ₹11,507 on Friday
The Competition Commission of India has approved UltraTech Cement Limited's acquisition of India Cements Limited (ICL). A deal of ₹3,954 crore for 32.72% stake was made in July
PSU stock NMDC Limited is going to give bonus shares. The company will give bonuses to investors in the ratio of 2:1. The record date is December 27, 2024
Mazagon Dock is going for a stock split. Each share with a face value of ₹10 will be split into two shares with a face value of ₹5, with a record date of December 27, 2024
Tata Steel Netherlands may face a fine of 27 million euros from Dutch Environmental Services due to emission standards at its two plants
Mayank Modi, Chief Financial Officer of Indian Railways stock Concord Control Systems, has resigned. The company informed about this after the market closed on Friday
Indian Oil said that company's board has approved an investment of ₹657.33 crore in the Yarn Project in Bhadrak, Odisha. The project is a 50:50 joint venture between IOC and MCPI
Vodafone Group shareholders have sold their entire stake in Indus Towers
The company's subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc, has started trial production of solar modules at its manufacturing facility in the US, which may impact the share price
NHPC has signed a ₹5,500 crore deal with Bihar to develop a 1,000 MW solar and green hydrogen project. The share closed at ₹81.38 on BSE on Friday
