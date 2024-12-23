Business

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December

1- Intellect Design Share Price

Increase - 10.66%

Current Price - ₹906.70

2- India Cements Share Price

Increase - 7.71%

Current Price - ₹365.30

3- Sterling Wilson Solar Share Price

Increase - 5.50%

Current Price - ₹468.60

4- Amber Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 5.46%

Current Price - ₹6454.10

5- Adani Wilmar Share Price

Increase - 5.07%

Current Price - ₹305.65

6- Aster DM Health Share Price

Increase - 4.03%

Current Price - ₹506.35

7- Phoenix Mills Share Price

Increase - 3.79%

Current Price - ₹1650.30

8- Brigade Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 3.71%

Current Price - ₹1282.70

9- JSPL Share Price

Increase - 3.57%

Current Price - ₹940.55

10- SAIL Share Price

Increase - 3.44%

Current Price - ₹120.10

