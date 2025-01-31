Business

India's Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and more

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented budgets from 2019-2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget 7 times. She has consistently presented budgets from 2019 to 2024. 

All of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budgets and Highlights

She is going to present the eighth budget on February 1, 2025. Know here about all her budgets and their features.

Union Budgets Presented by Nirmala Sitharaman

  • July 5, 2019 – First Budget (First full budget of Modi Govt 2.0)
  • February 1, 2020 – Second Budget (Longest budget speech ever – 2 hours 42 minutes)

List of Union Budgets by Nirmala Sitharaman

  • February 1, 2021 – Third Budget (Became the first Finance Minister to present a paperless budget)
  • February 1, 2022 – Fourth Budget (Special focus on digital and infrastructure)

List of Budgets Presented by Nirmala Sitharaman

  • February 1, 2023–Fifth Budget (First budget of Amrit Kaal)
  • February 1, 2024– (Interim Budget)

Interesting Facts about Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Nirmala Sitharaman is India's first full-time woman Finance Minister.
  • She gave the longest budget speech (2 hours 42 minutes) in 2020.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Eighth Budget This Time

Now she will present her 8th budget on February 1, 2025.

