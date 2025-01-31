India's Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and more

Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget 7 times. She has consistently presented budgets from 2019 to 2024.
She is going to present the eighth budget on February 1, 2025. Know here about all her budgets and their features.
Now she will present her 8th budget on February 1, 2025.
