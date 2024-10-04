Business

Reliance Power to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 04, 2024

DMart

DMart reported a 14% increase in standalone revenues to Rs 14,050 crore in the second quarter, adding a net of 6 outlets.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have bought 43.75 lakh HDFC Bank shares for more than Rs 755 crore at an average price of Rs 1,726.20 each.

Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance intends to roughly quadruple its retail assets under management (AUM) from Rs 50,530 crore to Rs 1 trillion in three years. 

Adani Green Energy

The firm has teamed with Google to boost its sustainability efforts, with a focus on renewable energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project in Gujarat. 

Ola Electric

The business announced the 'Biggest Ola Season Sale (BOSS),' with the S1 scooter priced at Rs 49,999. 

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda intends to sell its Oman operations to Bank Dhofar as part of a foreign operation rationalization strategy. 

