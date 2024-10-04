Reliance Power to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 04, 2024

Business
DMart reported a 14% increase in standalone revenues to Rs 14,050 crore in the second quarter, adding a net of 6 outlets.
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have bought 43.75 lakh HDFC Bank shares for more than Rs 755 crore at an average price of Rs 1,726.20 each.
Piramal Capital and Housing Finance intends to roughly quadruple its retail assets under management (AUM) from Rs 50,530 crore to Rs 1 trillion in three years.
The firm has teamed with Google to boost its sustainability efforts, with a focus on renewable energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project in Gujarat.
The business announced the 'Biggest Ola Season Sale (BOSS),' with the S1 scooter priced at Rs 49,999.
Bank of Baroda intends to sell its Oman operations to Bank Dhofar as part of a foreign operation rationalization strategy.