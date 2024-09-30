Business

Tata Motors to Reliance Industries

Stocks to watch on September 30, 2024

Image credits: Pixabay

Tata Motors

Tata Motors performed a groundbreaking ceremony for their new vehicle and SUV manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu.

Image credits: Freepik@belajar

PNB

The state-owned Punjab National Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing equity shares to eligible institutional investors. 

Image credits: Freepik@dienfauh

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is under pressure because to competition from smaller FMCG corporations and unorganized sector competitors, particularly in the soaps market. 

Image credits: freepik

Reliance Industries, Network18 Media & Investments

RIL has gained government approval to transfer licenses for its non-news and current affairs TV channels to Star India, following a merger with Disney's Indian media holdings.

Image credits: Freepik

NLC India

The business is positioning itself to enter the critical minerals market, with a mining capacity of 1 million tonnes per year by 2029–30. 

Image credits: freepik

REC

The state-owned firm raised $500 million in green dollar bonds to fund renewable energy projects.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One