Business
Stocks to watch on September 30, 2024
Tata Motors performed a groundbreaking ceremony for their new vehicle and SUV manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu.
The state-owned Punjab National Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing equity shares to eligible institutional investors.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is under pressure because to competition from smaller FMCG corporations and unorganized sector competitors, particularly in the soaps market.
RIL has gained government approval to transfer licenses for its non-news and current affairs TV channels to Star India, following a merger with Disney's Indian media holdings.
The business is positioning itself to enter the critical minerals market, with a mining capacity of 1 million tonnes per year by 2029–30.
The state-owned firm raised $500 million in green dollar bonds to fund renewable energy projects.